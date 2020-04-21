Politics remains spiteful despite Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The frightening COVID-19 that has shuddered not only Pakistan but also the entire world has left no healthy impact on the national politics, which continues to be murky, rancorous and spiteful as before.

Barbs are flying and partisan politicking is the order of the day unabated. It is not expected that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the principal opposition forces including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will suddenly race to hammer out an agreement on every issue with the government but an accord on minimum agenda with the coronavirus pandemic topping it may not be asking for the moon. The alarming situation caused by the disease necessitated a healing touch to the national politics, but it is sadly nowhere in sight.

However, despite the usual tension prevailing between the two sides, they are joining forces to make the Parliament and House committees functional by amending the rules of business for the conduct of business. This approach will result in the approval of the upcoming federal budget by ensuring minimum possible presence of MPs and passage of certain vital bills sponsored by the government.

“Keeping in the view the level of calamity that has hit us, we will cooperate in giving out input in the critical legislation. But at the same time, we want debate on mega sugar and wheat scandals that resulted in siphoning off billions of rupees,” former speaker and senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told The News. “We fully acknowledge that due to the COVID-19 it is not possible or prudent to have the attendance of all the MPs and a way out has to be found to deal with the unique situation.”

For whatever reasons specifically the telling heat and pressure that the major opposition parties are feeling because of the cases instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), they have offered cooperation to the ruling coalition multiple times but the government has obsessively snubbed such calls and concluded that they are doing this to get rid of the corruption cases against their top leaders. As the COVID-19 reached Pakistan with vengeance, PPP Chairman Bilawal acted wisely and publicly stated that his party would not lock horns with Prime Minister Imran Khan anymore and extend collaboration to him because of this scourge. Since then, he has toned down his rhetoric against the federal government. However, his soft approach has not positively impacted the other side.

In its fight against the disease, the Sindh government while earning applause for its deft handling of the pandemic, taking the lead over every administration, has been voicing its reservations in a mild tone over the lack of requisite federal cooperation. This has irked the federal authorities too much, which is, through a set of ministers, retaliating in a hard-hitting manner. This has further marred political atmosphere. But still, the Sindh chief minister has not lost his cool. No senior government figure should act so at this point of time. Despite the war of words between the federal and provincial governments, Bilawal has mostly kept himself away from it.

The conflict between the Sindh and federal governments heightened after the former announced that it will not allow the Corona Tiger Force to be part of the ongoing relief operation because it is a political outfit of the ruling party. On its own, the provincial government is distributing rations among the needy, and the chief minister has said that a complete record with the identity cards of the recipients has been maintained and can be checked.

As far as the PML-N is concerned, its (no) relationship with the ruling side continues. Its leaders are finding fault with the federal strategy and are being responded by their adversaries. There was a good opportunity to come out with one voice against the COVID-19 sometime back when Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired a parliamentary leaders’ video conference, but it was also frittered away when Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal staged a walkout as Prime Minister Imran logged off after delivering his speech.

The ties of the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) remain bitter with the government like before. Its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has consciously avoided any confrontation. He claims that a large number of his volunteers are working hard to help the coronavirus affected people and areas. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq persists with his tirade against the government. His own party is doing a great job against the disease and has pressed all its sources and resources into service.

While the need of the hour is that everyone joins hands to put up a joint fight against the coronavirus, the NAB continues its work as per its old pace, which is adding to political bitterness. Once, it summoned Shahbaz Sharif for questioning but he excused himself citing his low immunity of a cancer survivor. Next day, he was asked to appear after four days. This will intensify political strife.