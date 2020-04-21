PPP launches lagarhana

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Part has launched a free restaurant in Maryam Nishat Colony for the poor. According to a press release issued her on Monday, the PPP Monitory Wing under the supervision PPP leader Edwin Sakhotra, the PPP launched a free Langarhana in Nishat Colony, Lahore Cantt, where people affected by the lockdown and 500 deserving people get food. The meal will be offered for two times a day. It will include Chicken pulses and vegetables. Edwin Shohtra said the initiative has been taken under the guidance of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Qaira, Aslam Gill, Chaudhry Mnazoor and Mailk Urman. He said the Food items will be distributed till the end of the lockdown.