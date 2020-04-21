One-wheeling claims life of youth

RAWALPINDI: One wheeling claimed life of a youth at Chandni Chowk, Murree Road here late on Monday. As per eye witneseses, two youths doing one wheeling collided with each other and fell on the road. Meanwhile a vehicle coming behind them ran over the youth, who died on the spot. Rescue personnel reached at the spot and shifted the body to Benazir Hospital, Rawalpindi. The deceased youth identified as Irfan, 30, received critical head injuries after being hit by vehicle following the collision of bikes in a bid of one wheeling. The youth succumbed to critical head injury and died on the spot, said rescue personnel.