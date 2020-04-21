Powerloom workers take out rally

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of powerloom workers Monday took out a rally at Kamalia against their joblessness. The participants started the rally from Khalid Colony and marched through different city roads and reached Thana Chowk on Chichawatni Road. Addressing the workers, Powerloom Workers Union president Malik Abdul Majeed said the workers and their families had reached to the point of starvation-like situation due to close of powerloom factories. Other office-bearers also addressed the rally. They demanded ease in lockdown so that they may work in power loom factories.

CM DUE TODAY: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is scheduled to visit the district on Tuesday (today). The CM’s helicopter will land at sports stadium on Jhang Road and the CM will visit a wheat procurement centre. The CM will also go to Gojra to condole the death of mother of PTI MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich. Due to his visit the city roads are being repaired and cleaned.