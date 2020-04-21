Man kills wife, mother-in-law for ‘honour’ in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: A man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law for ‘honour’ at Nawan Shehr on Monday.

Reportedly, accused Sadiq of Ahmadpur Sial visited the house of his in-laws at Nawan Shehr. The accused had doubted that his wife Kiran and mother-in-law Parveen had allegedly developed illicit relations with a man. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly murdered them.

480 sugar bags seized: The Khanewal district government has launched a crackdown on hoarders of sugar and confiscated 480 sugar bags here on Monday. Mianchannu AC Zeeshan Nadeem along with the Sadar police SHO raided the houses of two alleged hoarders, Ramzan Rehmani and Haneef Rehmani, the residents of Chak 90/15, and recovered 480 sugar bags from their godowns.

Both the accused were arrested and their godowns were sealed. Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the crackdown on stockers of sugar would continue across the district without any discrimination.

GANG BUSTED: Kacha Khoh police on Monday arrested two members of a gang. The police raided and arrested Nazar Abbas and Awais of Chak 19/9R. The police also recovered cash, cell phones and weapons from their possession.