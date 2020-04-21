Seven-year-old child tortured to death by couple over children row

JHANG: A seven-year-old child was killed by a couple over a children row at Chak 231 here on Monday.

Reportedly, Sughran Bibi lodged an application with the police in which she stated that her son Akmal was playing in a street when he quarreled with the children of accused Umar Hayat and his wife Fazilat. Later, the accused couple forcibly took Akmal to their home and allegedly tortured him badly. The injured was rushed to a hospital where he died. Mochiwala police registered a case and arrested both husband and wife and started investigation.

BISP APPROVES UPGRADATION OF SYSTEM: The Benazir Income Support Programme management on Monday approved upgradation of Ehsaas cash system to resolve the payment issues of the deserving persons whom spouses had died and the data was not updated with Nadra here.

BISP Assistant Director Ahmed Murtaza confirmed that according to the decision of the management, one-time Ehsaas emergency cash Rs 12,000 would be delivered to the head of the eligible family by updating the CNIC number of head of the family. He said that as per new approved policy regarding the death of male/female beneficiary, their wife/husband would receive the payments and if both died, their eldest unmarried daughter would get the payment. Similarly, he added, if there was no female member available than a male member of the eligible family would be provided the Ehsaas cash.

The AD said that the family data would be updated by the Nadra centres after receiving the death certificates of the deceased persons. The BISP tehsil offices would collect the applications along with required documents of the beneficiaries to update the payment data, he said.

PENDING MONTHLY STIPEND: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mehboob Qureshi on Monday took notice of pending monthly stipend of 66 trainee nurses of the DHQ Hospital.

The CEO surprised to learn that the payments were pending because the payment voucher was cleared from the district accounts office but was not timely deposited into the bank account of the principal of the school. The CEO was also informed that Fesco and Sui Gas departments had issued disconnection notices to the nursing school due to alleged poor clerical/office affairs of the school and no one was bothering to utilise available budget timely.

When contacted, CEO Dr Mehboob told that the school administration informed him that the pending stipend money matter was already in the notice of the provincial health department to resolve.

He said that the DHQ Hospital MS informed him that there was no need to provide personal protection equipment to trainee nurses because they were not appointed to perform duties at corona isolation ward.

BOUQUETS PRESENTED TO DOCTORS: On the directions of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary, bouquets were presented to the doctors and paramedics performing duties at the corona isolation wards of the DHQ Hospital on Monday. MS Dr Asfandyar, Superintendent Nursing Farhat Yousaf, DHO Dr Naveed Safdar and other senior health administrators were also present.