Tue Apr 21, 2020
April 21, 2020

Three industrial units sealed in Karachi for violating lockdown SOPs

April 21, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday sealed three industrial units in Karachi for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial authorities to ensure safe workplaces during the lockdown. The action was taken by Deputy Commissioner District Korangi. Two pharmaceutical companies and one tea-packing company were sealed after the owners were found violating directives of the authorities regarding the transportation of employees to work premises, spokesman Murtaza Wahab said.

