Aziz Memon murder: Police receive DNA report of 34 suspects

SUKKUR: The police have received the DNA test reports of 34 suspects in the murder of journalist of Aziz Memon.

The body of the journalist working for a Sindhi news channel and newspaper was found floating in a stream with a wire wound around his neck in February. However, initial police reports and the JIT insisted that it was a case of natural death, kicking up a storm of protests across the country by journalists. Memon had expressed apprehensions of being murdered and had even sought help of top authorities in the federal capital but nothing could save his life. Soon after returning from Islamabad, Memon’s body was found. After number of procedural delays and events to mislead the journalist’s family, a Joint Investigation Team constituted by AIGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon rounded up 34 suspects and sent their DNA samples for confirmation and a conclusive report.