WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead

GENEVA/RIYADH: The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse. Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.

Tedros alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak. “It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people,” he told reporters in Geneva. “But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis.” “Trust us. The worst is yetahead of us,” he said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.” "We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," Tedros told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Tedros said the presence of embedded US government secondees working at the WHO headquarters in Geneva meant there was nothing being concealed from Washington. The WHO said that since January 1 there were 15 staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US national health protection agency, detailed specifically to work with the organisation on its COVID-19 response.

"WHO is open. We don´t hide anything. Not only for CDC, them sending messages, or others -- we want all countries to get the same message immediately because that helps countries to prepare well and to prepare quickly. Tedros also urged leaders not to exploit the pandemic for their own political capital. "Don´t use this virus as an opportunity to fight against each other or score political points," he said. "It´s like playing with fire. It´s the political problem that may fuel further this pandemic."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed "systemic weaknesses" in global health systems, the G20 said Monday, but there was no mention of Washington´s contentious decision to halt World Health Organization funding.

The statement came after health ministers from the 20 most advanced economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday hosted by the group´s current president Saudi Arabia following criticism the institution was slow to address the pandemic. "Health Ministers recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems," they said in a joint statement. "It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community´s ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats. Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness."

More than 2,363,210 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. The novel coronavirus has upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread, sending the global economy into a tailspin.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the US suspension of funds, saying it was "not the time to reduce" the WHO´s resources. The WHO remained "absolutely critical" in the global fight against the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, the UN children´s agency on Monday appealed for $92.4 million in new funds for the Middle East and North Africa to help combat the effects of coronavirus on already poverty-stricken areas. "The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.

The combination of a lack of "or inadequate basic services, years of conflict, poverty, deprivation and now COVID-19 are hitting vulnerable children the most, making their hard lives simply unbearable," he added.

Nearly 25 million children across the region are in need, including many who are refugees and internally displaced, the statement said. The majority were uprooted due to armed conflicts in Iraq, Libya, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, it said.

The devastating effects of population lockdowns -- introduced to forestall the spread of coronavirus -- on employment and business will drag around eight million more people into poverty regionally, an estimated half of them children, UNICEF added. Around 110 million children are now stuck at home rather than in school, it said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is making progress in its battle to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, even as the number of Russians infected continues to rise.

"On the whole we're managing the first issue in the fight against the epidemic — slowing its spread," Putin said on Monday in a televised conference with his coronavirus task force of ministers and health experts. "But that shouldn't comfort us," added Putin. "As you tell me, the peak is still ahead."

The message — at times comforting and dire — seemed at pace with the latest official statistics. The government reported more than 4,000 new cases on Monday — a figure that pushed Russia's total number of infections to well over 47,000. However, it was the first time in a week that the rate of new infections appeared to decline.

The authorities seized on new data suggesting infections in the capital were finally flattening out after nearly three weeks of a shutdown that authorities consistently call "self-isolation."

"We see that self-isolation measures are effective," said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in an interview with the state Rossiya 24 channel on Monday.

"In Moscow, the intensity of the spread of the process and numbers of gravely ill — for the moment their growth in numbers has stopped," added Murashko.

Meanwhile, France on Monday announced it had become the fourth country worldwide to register over 20,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, after recording 547 new fatalities in the epidemic.

"Tonight, our country has passed a barrier that is symbolic and particularly painful," top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

He announced that the country´s total death toll was 20,265, while welcoming new falls in the numbers in hospital and intensive care. Salomon noted that the coronavirus death toll was now was well above the 14,000 people who died in France´s worst recent flu epidemic and even topped the 19,000 killed by the 2003 heatwave.

France is the fourth country to record more than 20,000 deaths, following the United States -- by far the worst affected worldwide -- Italy and Spain. Its death toll includes 12,513 people who died in hospital and 7,752 people who lost their lives in old people´s homes and other nursing homes.

The state of New York, epicenter of America´s coronavirus infections, appeared to have passed the peak of the outbreak Sunday, as President Donald Trump bumped heads with governors over the pace of ending lockdowns.

The United States has so far recorded more than 758,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 41,000 deaths, far more than any other nation.

While some governors warned that the administration has failed to adequately boost testing, thousands of Americans were flouting stay-at-home orders to protest their states´ prolonged closures.

In Washington state, an early US virus hotspot, more than 2,000 people -- many of them ignoring social distancing guidelines -- congregated at the capitol to demand the governor re-open the state´s shuttered economy.

Sunday´s anti-lockdown protests there and in Denver -- where some demonstrators wore Trump 2020 face masks at a "ReOpen Colorado" rally -- highlighted the growing frustration some Americans have over how state governments are responding to the crisis. "This ´cure´ is deadlier than COVID!" read one sign carried by a maskless protester in Denver, referring to policies that have shuttered the US economy and led to 22 million Americans losing their jobs.

New York has borne the brunt of the virus, which has killed more than 18,000 people in the state, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. "We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," state governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference.

New York´s improving data came as the political battle between Trump and other state governors dragged on, with virus testing rates emerging as the focus.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam pushed back at the Republican administration´s claims that there was enough testing, saying "that´s just delusional."

Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, said, "We could double or even triple the number of tests that we´re executing daily if we had the swabs and reagents." But as she and others called for more federal government help, Trump put his foot down. "I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done," Trump tweeted.

Later Sunday, Trump announced that an unnamed US company would be boosting its test swab production by 20 million.

Trump sounded defiant at his daily White House press conference. "Some governors have gone too far" in their restrictions on business, he said. The protesters "love our country," he added. "They want to get back to work."

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a four-day lockdown from Thursday in Istanbul and 30 other major cities as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. "We are planning to implement confinement between April 23-26 in 31 cities," Erdogan said Monday in a televised address to the nation.

Turkey has so far applied a 48-hour lockdown in 31 cities over the last two weekends but the country of 83 million has stopped short of declaring a long-term nationwide lockdown.

April 23 is already a public holiday in Turkey as it marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

Turkey on Monday announced 123 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the official death toll to 2,140. The number of cases has reached nearly 91,000. Turkey has already shut schools, banned mass gatherings and ordered confinement for people aged over 65 or under 20.

Meanwhile, Italy reported its first drop on Monday in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February.

Those receiving intensive care treatment also fell to the lowest level in a month as Europe´s hardest-hit country began to see the first direct health benefits of its economically devastating lockdown.

The civil protection service said 108,237 people were either being treated in hospital or were recovering at home after testing positive -- 20 fewer than the total reported on Sunday.

"For the first time, we have seen a new positive development: the number of currently positive has declined," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters. "The number in intensive care is the lowest it has been in a month," he added.

The Mediterranean country´s death toll still rose by 454 to 24,114 -- second only to the United States. However, the figures are widely regarded as benchmarks rather than actual tallies -- most Italian doctors believe the numbers of deaths and infections are far higher than those officially reported.

Meanwhile, Spain said 399 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in what was the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, the government said on Monday.

The latest figures, which showed a slight drop from Sunday when 410 people died, brought further relief to a country which has suffered the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy. "Today for the first time we´ve fallen under 400 deaths, although it´s only a little lower (than Sunday), these figures give us hope," said Fernando Simon, the health ministry´s emergencies coordinator. "These are very encouraging figures," he said.

The data also showed cases rising to 200,210 in Spain, which ranks second in the world in terms of infections after outpacing Italy at the start of April.

Meanwhile, India's federal health ministry Monday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 543 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 17,265. This is a jump of 24 deaths and an increase of 1,149 cases since Sunday evening.

According to ministry officials, so far 2,547 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement. "The number of active cases in the country right now is 14,175," read the information.

Monday marks the 27th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the pandemic.

Telangana, Punjab and Delhi governments have decided not to ease the lockdown restrictions despite the federal government's guidelines to gradually allow some economic activities starting from Monday.

Meanwhile, Iran reported 91 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,209, state media said on Monday.

The Iranian state television reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,294 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 83,505. Jahanpour added that 59,273 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,389 patients were in critical condition.