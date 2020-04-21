PNCA convenes online concerts to support musicians

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts organises a series of online concerts to support musicians. It remains active during the lockdown life due to Corona. PNCA has started live concerts of folk and classical artists. In this series of live concert, Zarsanga a well-known folk name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entertained a large number of enthusiasts by presenting her best songs. She was taken online from Kohat directly from her home.