Jeelani Institute increases capacity to test Covid-19 patients

SUKKUR: The Director Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS), Khairpur, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, said the capacity of COVID-19 test from today (Tuesday) would be increased from 96 to 300 per day. While talking to The News, Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti said his institute was also conducting the COVID-19 tests for personnel of security agencies including those at the Pano Aqil garrison and had conducted around 700 tests so far. He said their services are available for the residents of Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, and Jacobabad. Dr Bhatti said JIMS was also recognised for liver transplant and open heart surgery, and now a cancer treatment project was underway. He said the institute has the latest molecular lab with CT scanning and MRI facilities.