Tue Apr 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2020

Two corona victims buried

LA­HORE: Two corona victims were buried at local graveyards by Edhi Foundation here on Monday. Edhi staff arranged coffins and funeral prayers for the victims. Edhi Corona task force shifted Abida Bibi, 53, a resident of Gulshan Ravi to a local graveyard. The force also shifted Walayat Bibi, 70, a resident of Shahpur Kanjran, to a local graveyard.

