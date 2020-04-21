Two corona victims buried

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two corona victims were buried at local graveyards by Edhi Foundation here on Monday. Edhi staff arranged coffins and funeral prayers for the victims. Edhi Corona task force shifted Abida Bibi, 53, a resident of Gulshan Ravi to a local graveyard. The force also shifted Walayat Bibi, 70, a resident of Shahpur Kanjran, to a local graveyard.