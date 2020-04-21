Third casualty from coronavirus in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The death toll reached three after two more patients died of coronavirus in Kurram district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahd said that a 60-year old woman hailing from Central Kurram was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. She was later admitted to the hospital. He said the elderly woman was also suffering from kidney and heart diseases, who expired. Similarly, 50-year old Eid Majeed of Central Kurram also died of coronavirus infection. The official said that swabs of the relatives of both the deceased had been sent to laboratory for coronavirus test. He said that there were a total 26 coronavirus patients in the district.