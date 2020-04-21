Mohmand admin advises people against unnecessary movement

GHALLANAI: The Mohmand district administration asked the people to visit markets within the stipulated hours to meet needs. Assistant Commissioner of Ghallanai tehsil, Hamid Iqbal, said the shopkeepers had been asked to keep shops and markets clean and do not let the people make rush there. He said that the people should stay home and refrain from wandering and roaming, adding, they should visit the markets from 8am to 1pm to purchase food items and to meet other needs. Meanwhile District Health Officer Dr Hayat Afridi said that the family of the coronavirus victims was being quarantined. He said that the test report of two members of the family was positive and that they were under treatment. The official added that the district administration had provided assistance to the family. He urged the people to act upon the directives of the district administration, security forces and the Health Department.