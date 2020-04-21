close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
April 21, 2020

KP health dept officials arrested for stealing thermal guns

National

BR
Bureau report
April 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested five Health officials on the charges of stealing thermal guns purchased in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Tasawwar Iqbal told reporters that police arrested the five accused, who were employees of the Health Department. The official said the accused were selling the thermal guns in the local market. Officials said thermal guns worth Rs1 million were recovered from the accused who will be produced in the court. An amount of Rs300,000 was also recovered from the accused, who allegedly stole N95 masks from the store of the health department recently.

Latest News

More From Pakistan