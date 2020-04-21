KP health dept officials arrested for stealing thermal guns

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday arrested five Health officials on the charges of stealing thermal guns purchased in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Tasawwar Iqbal told reporters that police arrested the five accused, who were employees of the Health Department. The official said the accused were selling the thermal guns in the local market. Officials said thermal guns worth Rs1 million were recovered from the accused who will be produced in the court. An amount of Rs300,000 was also recovered from the accused, who allegedly stole N95 masks from the store of the health department recently.