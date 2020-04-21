close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2020

Man killed over family dispute in Lower Kohistan

Our Correspondent
April 21, 2020

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others injured when two rival groups exchanged fire over delay in the disbursement of dowry money in Pattan area of Lower Kohistan on Monday.

The group led by Mohammad Saboor allegedly shot dead Kareem Dad while three persons were injured as the slain reportedly refused to pay the dower money after marriage in the family.

According to Kohistani customs, dower money is paid to a bride’s family before marriage. According to police, Kareem Dad had committed to pay Rs0.4 million to Mohammad Saboor. Meanwhile, a young boy was seriously injured after he touched a live electric wire while playing at the rooftop of his home in Shahalia area.

