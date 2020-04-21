Inadequate power supply hampers Dir DHQ ICU working

DIR: The newly-established intensive care unit (ICU) in the District Headquarters Hospital, Dir, could not be made functional due to an inadequate supply of electricity. The sources said that the unit had been completed a couple of weeks ago in which all necessary equipment including ventilators, beds and others were installed.

The staff members were also trained at the Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar. However, the unit could not be operationalised owing to the non-supply of needed electricity.

Sources said the DHQ hospital authorities could not afford to install a separate express line of the from Chukiatan grid station. They said that the old 11000 KV main transmission line for Chitral from Chukiatan grid station was lying useless after the establishing Golen Gol Power House in Chitral.

The sources said a separate express line could be given to the hospital from Chukiatan grid station to make the ICU functional. They said the Wapda had already been directed to provide a separate express line to the required amount of the electricity to the hospital but it has yet to take any step in this regard.