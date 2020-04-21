Man dies of coronavirus in Bajaur

KHAR: A 70-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bajaur district, an official said on Monday.Dr Fazlur Rahman, corona focal person at Khar hospital said that the deceased belonging to the Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur had died last night. He said the deceased had tested positive for the Covid-19. The official said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 13 in Bajaur. He added that five patients had recovered while another seven were still under treatment.