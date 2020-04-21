Teleconference: KP CM Mahmood Khan says Rs8 bn released to health dept for procurement, treatment of coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that overall coronavirus testing capacity in the province was increased from initial 40 tests per day to 1,000 tests, adding the work was in progress to further up this capacity.

He was addressing a teleconference at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Monday, said an official handout. Paying rich tribute to the first responders in the prevailing coronavirus situation, he said the role of health workers, police personnel, rescue staff and all other frontline workers was highly appreciable.

The chief minister said the provincial government had announced a total package worth Rs 32 billion to effectively deal with the situation out of which 13 billion will be given as top-up to the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for distribution amongst 2.2 million deserving population of the province. “As many as 8.00 billion have been released to the Health Department for necessary procurements and treatment facilities of coronavirus patients whereas 6.00 billion have been released to the Relief Department for relief activities of emergency nature,” he added.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was making all possible efforts to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He maintained that necessary arrangements had been put in place by the provincial government for the people expected to come from Afghanistan and Gulf countries. The chief minister said that people coming from abroad would be kept in quarantine facilities for initial days followed by screening and testing and they would be allowed to go to home if their tests were clear. He appealed to the general public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration about social distancing measures, adding without the public support, the government’s efforts would not yield the desired results.

The chief minister urged the public to inform the administration about the coronavirus suspects in the respective areas through the contact numbers of the control rooms set up for the purpose. Regarding the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the chief minister said that those people deserved special attention of the government and as such the relevant quarters had been issued instructions to make special arrangements for them.

Of the relief package worth Rs. 114 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he termed it as the largest relief package in the history of the country and said that under the package deserving families were given a cash amount of Rs 12000 each across the country. Mahmood Khan said under the relief package of provincial government, almost 2.2 million deserving families of the province would be provided Rs 6000 each whereas under the Zakat Fund another 100,000 deserving families would be provided Rs 12000 each.