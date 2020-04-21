Several traders arrested amid Mansehra lockdown

MANSEHRA: Police on Monday arrested around 65 traders over the business activities in violation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments’ lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. The traders picked up from the city and its suburbs including Baffa and Shinkiari areas would be produced before the judicial magistrate. The police arrested those traders whose businesses were banned by the government under lockdown policy. “This crackdown would continue on a daily basis until traders follow governments’ lockdown policy which is in the public interest,” said District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch.