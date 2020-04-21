Shahbaz Sharif trying to escape accountability: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Monday said that the leader of the opposition, Shahbaz Sharif, is consistently badmouthing the federal government and is trying to escape accountability under the garb of coronavirus.

Chohan said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president will not be given any leeway and would be held answerable for all his ill gotten wealth and corruption scandals.

The minister said that the leader of the opposition in National Assembly must adhere to the summons of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and there was no escaping them.

Chohan said Shahbaz upon his recent return from London had claimed that he would wage a war against coronavirus and that was the purpose for his return and now he is using the same pathogen as an excuse to escape accountability.