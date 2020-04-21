ICCI demands notification for opening construction industries

Islamabad: Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to open construction industry in the country from April 14, 2020, but notification for opening construction related industries in Islamabad has not been issued as yet due to which business activities were badly suffering and workers were sitting idle. He appealed to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to issue the notification on urgent basis for opening all businesses related with construction industry including steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing etc. in the federal capital. He said that restoration of closed manufacturing activities took about two months and added that further delay in opening of construction related industries would affect the industrial growth and damage the local economy.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing and marble were the major industries in Islamabad while around 12,000 workers were employed only in steel and pipe manufacturing industries. He said that industrialists were so far paying wages to workers from their own pocket and if construction related industries were not opened immediately, thousands of workers could lose jobs as without manufacturing activities, it would be very difficult for industrialists to keep paying them wages.

ICCI President said that KPK has opened construction related industries while many construction projects were in process in Islamabad. However, due to closure of steel, pipe, marble and other construction related industries in Islamabad, these projects were getting construction material from outside Islamabad due to which business of industries in the federal capital was further suffering. He said that government has announced a good package for construction industry, but if construction related industries were not opened in Islamabad without further delay, industrialists would lose the benefits of the said package.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that due to lockdown, businesses activities have already suffered great losses. However, PM’s announcement to open construction industry had given a new hope to the depressed business community. They said that construction sector was ready to fully abide by the SOPs issued by the local administration for opening of businesses and urged that SOPs should be finalized soon along with allowing all businesses allied with construction to open so that jobless workers could get employment that would also reduce the difficulties of many families as well.