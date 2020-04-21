Punjab Assembly: PML-N demands pre-budget session

LAHORE: The PML-N Punjab Advisory Group has demanded convening Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session urgently.

“If government did not call the session, the opposition reserves the right of requisition of the session,” observed participants in the meeting Advisory Group of PML-N Punjab, chaired by Rana Muhammad Iqbal, organised through video link here on Monday. Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, Awais Leghari, Samiullah Khan, Nadeem Kamran, Zeeshan Rafique, Khalil Tahir, Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, Ijaz Uchlana, Chaudhry Shafique, Zakiya Shahnawaz, Tanveer Aslam,Azma Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Waris Kallu, Ramzan Siddique, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Manshaullah Butt, Naveed Ahmad, Pir Ashraf Rasool and others participated in the meeting.

The meeting urged Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ealhi to set SOPs for members for participation in the pre-budget session. The meeting expressed condolence over the sad demise of senior PML-N leaders Saranjam Khan, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan and prayed for peace to the souls.

The meeting also condemned and expressed concern over undue incarceration of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the last 10 months without proving of charges against him. “The NAB failed to prove charges against the Opposition Leader,” they claimed.