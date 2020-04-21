Firing during jirga at mosque leaves 3 dead

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed in a mosque during a Jirga in Dir Colony on Monday. An official said that a Jirga was being held between one Fazal Rabbi and his brother Haji Javed over a land dispute. During the Jirga, fire was opened that killed Haji Javed and Adil. Elder of the Jirga Qari Younus was also killed in the firing.

Police while conducting raids arrested four accused Fazal Rabbi, Shah Said, Amjad and Faisal from the nearby fields where they were hiding and planning to escape. Raids were being made to arrest the other accused.