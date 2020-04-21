Legal action if Shahbaz doesn’t appear before NAB on 22nd

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has officially warned Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif that a legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t appear before the bureau’s investigators on April 22 in alleged money laundering investigation against him and his family members.

The NAB summoned again Shahbaz Sharif for April 22 after he had skipped his April 17 appearance. However, on Monday, the NAB issued a press release, giving a warning to Shahbaz that in case of noncooperation, a legal action will be taken against him. The NAB claims that the said investigation is on its final phase and Shahbaz’s appearance before the NAB investigators is crucial in concluding the investigation. The NAB has reassured Shahbaz that all social distancing measures will be adopted and investigators will only ask questions related to alleged money laundering from a safe distance.

Earlier, Shahbaz had skipped appearance before the NAB in money laundering investigations fearing that coronavirus could contact him, as he was a 69 years old cancer survivor, and medical professionals had advised him to restrict his movement due to life-threatening risks associated with Covid-19.

The NAB in said investigation has asked Shahbaz to provide details of properties inherited by the PML-N leader. The bureau said that from 1998 to 2018, Shahbaz’s family assets grew from scratches to billions. As a public office holder, Shahbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets, the NAB added.

It also asked Shahbaz to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays Bank from 2005 to 2007. Furthermore, the NAB has also sought details of all the gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilisation of Shahbaz’s Model Town residence as Chief Minister’s camp house.

Last year in December, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former chief minister and his sons Hamza and Salman over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering. According to the accountability bureau, an investigation against Shahbaz, Hamza, Salman and others for the offence of “corruption and corrupt practices” had revealed that Shahbaz had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani. Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore’s Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA. Furthermore, the Bureau has also frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot.

The NAB concludes that Shahbaz and his sons Hamza and Salman acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and allegedly committed money laundering.