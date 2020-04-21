NAB to probe wheat, sugar crises

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to initiate probe into the recent wheat and sugar crises but it is currently evaluating legal options to proceed in this respect, sources told The News here on Monday.

The sources said the anti-corruption watchdog has decided that it would not act as silent spectator on the wheat and sugar crisis and would fulfill its responsibilities in line with the rules and procedures.

They said that the NAB would wait for the moment till final reports on wheat and sugar crisis are submitted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Prime Minister Imran Khan and duly made public by the federal government. The FIA has submitted a supplementary report on wheat crisis while it would present its final report on the sugar crisis with forensic analysis to the prime minister office on April 25.

“The legal wing of NAB will review final reports of FIA on the wheat and sugar crises and launch an independent inquiry against those who will be held responsible for shortage and increase in prices of these essential household commodities,” the sources said.

The opposition has already asked the NAB to act against those members of the ruling elite who created recent sugar and wheat shortage in the country by exporting these two commodities, which led to massive increase in their prices.

The sources said if NAB initiates probe into the wheat and sugar crises, Jahangir Khan Tareen along with some other people would face further difficulties in already tightening situation for them.

The sources, who are quite close to Jahangir Khan Tareen maintained that he believes that some government institutions are leading witch-hunt against him and upcoming legislation and NAB’s inquiry would specifically target him to serve interests of some segments in the government circles.