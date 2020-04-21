I don’t want to die in New York, Meera appeals to PM

LONDON/NEW YORK: Actress Meera has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrange for her repatriation, as she is left helpless in America where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives.

In a video message sent to The News, a troubled Meera said that her Chinese cameraman has died and she is stranded without help from anyone. Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for the shooting of her film ‘Long Distance.’

“It is 2:00am in New York City and I am confined in my room and addressing you (PM Imran). I had come to New York with several artists including Humayun Saeed for the shooting of a film and show. My colleagues have gone back to Pakistan but I am stuck in New York,” Meera said.