Jabir Motiwala moves London High Court against extradition to US

LONDON: Karachi businessman Jabir Siddiq Motiwala has lodged appeal at London High Court against the Westminster Magistrate’s Court verdict ordering his extradition to the United States of America to face charges of alleged extortion, blackmailing, and import of A class drugs – charges Motiwala has strongly denied in court defence.

This correspondent has learnt from official sources that the Karachi businessman has challenged the decision of District Judge John Zani of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court who had rejected extradition challenges of Motiwala and referred the extradition case to the Secretary of the State declaring that Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to America to face criminal prosecution complies with his Convention Rights within the meaning of the Human Rights Act 1998.