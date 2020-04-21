Rabbani questions not summoning Parliament session

ISLAMABAD: Senate former Chairman Raza Rabbani said the Constitution envisages trichotomy during the coronavirus as two organs of the state are functional i.e the Executive and the Judiciary but in summoning Parliament session an impression is being given that it will become the epicentre of the virus.

"Such a attitude is condemned as the reason of creating this scare is to avoid Parliamentary oversight over the operations and relief material that are taking place or being received," he said in a statement on Monday.Raza Rabbani said the government has announced relief packages for various industries which include variation in tax structures without Parliament. Mian Raza Rabbani said Ordinances are being promulgated in violation of Article 77, Constitution, 1973, tax to be levied under law only.

"Further, role to intelligence agencies has been ascribed in the Anti-Smuggling Ordinance without any debate in Parliament," he said.Senate former chairman said the concept of virtual Parliament is rejected as they do not have the technical facilities nor do the rules permit it.

Further, he said given our history, past and present, where Parliament has been demeaned this will amount to cooking our own goose.