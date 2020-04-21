Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Bank of Spain

MADRID: Spain´s economy is likely to crash by between 6.6 percent and 13.6 percent in 2020 as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of Spain warned on Monday.

The estimated contraction would be "unprecedented in recent history" even if the figures were subject to "huge uncertainty" depending on how long the current lockdown lasts, the central bank said in a statement.

Spain imposed a tight lockdown on March 14 to slow the spread of the virus which has so far killed more than 20,800 people, the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

The Bank of Spain said the estimates were "provisional" and would likely be modified in the coming months in line with the evolution of the pandemic, envisaging a number of different scenarios.

If the lockdown was limited to just eight weeks, ending on May 9 in line with the current government directive, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would contract by between 6.6 percent and 8.7 percent. But that could reach as high as 13.6 percent if the period of confinement was to last 12 weeks and economic activity did not get back to normal until the year´s end, notably in the key tourism sector.

The main factors likely to trigger recession would be "the pronounced contraction of internal demand" due to the disruption of economic activity and the explosion in unemployment, the central bank said.