House looted

LAHORE:Three robbers barged into a house and looted cash and valuables worth Rs 20 million in Factory Area police limits on Monday.

Police responded late which helped the robbers flee. The incident occurred at the house of Abdul Rasheed Dar in Ali Colony, Walton. The robbers held the guard and women hostage at gunpoint and looted currency, jewelry and electronics. Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene.

Man arrested: Police have arrested an accused involved in manhandling cops. The CCPO had taken notice of the incident. The accused was identified as Fakharus Salam, a resident of Nathoki. He was stopped over pillion riding but he started misbehaving with cops.