Trade leader seeks aid from PM’s relief fund

LAHORE:A local trade organisation leader on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court for inclusion of lockdown-hit traders in eligible receivers of the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Naeem Mir, secretary general of central organisation of traders, submitted in the petition that people from all walks of life faced the crisis due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He said the prime minister announced Rs12,000 to each daily-wage worker and under-privileged citizens during the lockdown period. However, he said, the government ignored traders altogether who had suffered a lot due to the pandemic crisis. He asked the court to order the government to also compensate the affected traders from the Prime Minister Coronavirus Relief Fund.