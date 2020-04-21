Steps taken to improve economy, says Aleem

LAHORE:Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the context of the current situation in Pakistan, a number of steps have been taken to improve the national economy, especially the 4pc reduction in interest rates has left positive Impact.

Abdul Aleem Khan added that State Bank has also taken concrete measures to protect business activities in the country. Talking to a delegation of local businessmen who came here Monday to congratulate him on taking over the ministry, Abdul Aleem Khan said that repayment of loans was delayed which has provided relief to the business institutions. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a great success in this regard while this relief also reduced the rate of inflation in the country. Abdul Aleem Khan said that global financial institutions have also acknowledged the version of Prime Minister Imran Khan which is very good omen. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government has provided facilities to encourage enterprises despite the current difficult situation. Loans are being offered at low interest rates and support is being provided for salaries and other expenses as well.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to strengthen the country's economy which will make Pakistan more viable. He said: “Our leader wants to get country stands on its feet and after the current situation the economy will be much better.” Abdul Aleem Khan appealed to the business community to cooperate with the government and come forward to tackle the present challenges facing the country. He t said he is thankful to his leader Imran Khan on trusting him and will meet his confidence by fulfilling the given responsibilities.

Baryaar, Firdous discuss politics: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar held a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan during which views were exchanged about national and political situation.

On this occasion, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that for tackling the challenges confronting the country all political parties would have to go together, in view of the prevailing circumstances Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all ally parties along.

Salim Baryaar said that as an ally the PML-Q supported every step of the PTI which is in the larger interest of the country and the nation and it is our endeavour that this government should complete its five years tenure. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all ally parties along with him. Salim Baryaar said that our party on every turn has fulfilled the duty as an ally; the government should also show large-heartedness by involving its ally party in its every consultation.

INP adds: Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here on Monday said that the leader of the opposition, Shahbaz Sharif, is consistently badmouthing the federal government and is trying to escape accountability under the garb of coronavirus.

Chohan said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president will not be given any leeway and would be held answerable for all his ill gotten wealth and corruption scandals. The minister said that the leader of the opposition in National Assembly must adhere to the summons of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and there was no escaping them.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Shahbaz Sharif upon his recent return from London had claimed that he would wage a war against coronavirus and that was the purpose for his return and now he is using the same pathogen as an excuse to escape accountability.