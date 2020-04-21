PUCIT launches free courses

LAHORE:Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT) on Monday claimed to have launched free online computer courses for general public in the wake of lockdown because of coronavirus.

However, a visit to the college’s website revealed that the PUCIT has offered just four courses and that too for already skilled individuals and professionals in the field. It also reveals that these are the year-2016 videos by one of the PUCIT faculty members and now have just been added to the front page of the college’s website under the title “Online Courses Offered”. The courses being offered for the ‘general public’ in the first phase are related to C programming and Linux, etc.

A citizen, Faisal, said it was strange that the PUCIT management, quite opposite to the PU Vice Chancellor announcement, has offered free courses for already skilled individuals. He said if the university really wanted to engage a large number of people, particularly youth; it should start offering courses for the beginners. He suggested that PUCIT could launch free courses in MS Office and graphic design etc.

Meanwhile, according to a press release the initiative to offer free online courses to the people has been taken on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad to keep people busy at home in positive activities.

In a press statement, PUCIT In charge Dr Arif Butt said in the first phase, four computer courses related to system, networking and programming had been launched online and lecturers were available on official website of the college. He said the college was also launching other popular courses like web development, MS Office, designing software etc to equip people with technical skills and such courses would also be a source of earning for them.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has earlier announced for engaging people of the country in healthy activities at home during the lockdown. He said free online courses and co-curricular competitions were being launched for mental and physical fitness of the people.

Rs1.3b distributed in nine days: During the past nine days, the district administration has disbursed over Rs 1.3 billion among 84,569 citizens while on Monday over Rs 80 million were disbursed among 7,105 citizens. Officials said the amount was disbursed among the citizens through 31 centres where 145 cash counters were established. They said DC Lahore and his team were monitoring the disbursement procedure and resolving public complaints on the spot.