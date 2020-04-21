Workers send budget proposals to PM Imran Khan

LAHORE:The working class has called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to incorporate its proposals in federal budget 2020-21 for achieving national economic self-reliance. Khurshid Ahmed, general-secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, has communicated the proposals to the PM and his adviser finance in writing.

The proposals include raising employment opportunities for the youth and workers to tackle high rate of unemployment, providing free standard education to each child, social protection and adequate medical facilities, distribution of state lands among those workers registered under social security scheme after their retirement, introducing agrarian reforms and giving land to landless peasants.

The workers have put forth their longstanding demand before the premier for provision of adequate funds to Wapda for developing hydel power stations and water dams to meet growing basic need of electricity and water. They have demanded that wages and pension of workers employed in the government, semi-government and private sector including media be raised at least 30 per cent in view of the price-hike, tax the feudal lords and elites to raise revenue of the state to establish welfare state and not to privatise the national public utilities such as electricity and railway, PIA and others by appointing professional and competent management.

Quaid-e-Azam also declared that national public utilities would be run under the public sector, they said and demanded recognition of workers doing high quality work in order to raise dignity of work in the society. The working class has also urged the government to adopt a strong policy to check ill-effects of climate change and take special measures to check the pandemic of coronavirus so that workers stay safe at their workplaces.