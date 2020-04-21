Legislation to curb illegal organ transplant: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 15th annual meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday.

Present on the occasion were acting DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Dr Murtaza Haider, Professor Muzammal Tahir, Professor Ghayasuddin Tayyab, PMA members, representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Mian Zahid-ur-Rehman and other officials of the department.

The acting DG PHOTA gave a briefing to the minister on the performance of the authority. The minister approved the minutes of the last meeting and asked for details of the fiscal year 2019-20. She also gave directions to the officials to send the proposals of the Monitoring Authority on PHOTA Act 2020 to the Law Department. She also asked the Monitoring Authority to share proposals on fee of clinics for Corneal Transplant.

The minister also said that legislation is being introduced to curb illegal organ transplants and nobody will be allowed to carry out the illegal organ transplant business.

Besides the setting up of an Organ Procurement Cell at Lahore General Hospital, the minister also approved the Organ Transplantation Authority for South Punjab. She said the performance and capacity of the PHOTA will be enhanced and an Organ Procurement Cell will also be set up at Bahria Orchard Hospital.

Telemedicine centres: The telemedicine centres established to provide free online consultation to public in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, shall now also provide consultation on reproductive health with special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health (MNCH).

A tripartite agreement was signed in this regard, on Monday, between the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI). UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, PPIF chief executive Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and WCCI president Lubna Bhayat were the signatories. The agreement envisaged provision of healthcare delivery especially reproductive health and family planning through telemedicine facilities across the province.

“These are difficult times but one needs to find opportunity in every difficulty” said Prof Javed Akram, adding that telemedicine was the best method available to public for approaching doctors in days of lockdown to avoid infections. He said that varsity intended to increase outreach and accessibility of the telemedicine services especially to marginalised and venerable groups.

Highlighting the achievements of his organization, PPIF chief Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the agreement would provide support on maternal and newborn health to people living in remote areas of the province. He was of the view that telemedicine was an excellent recourse for providing quality clinical management to women at risk of poor pregnancy outcomes in geographically remote areas. He added that efficient utilisation of network for timely and appropriate care could pervert emergency.

WCCI president Lubna Bhayat said that telemedicine had so far proved to be a very effective and economical method of healthcare provision in days of Covid-19 pandemic. She attributed the success to UHS. A training session was later organized by PPIF for doctors working in telemedicine centres that was facilitated by Dr Aneeqa Mohammad and Ali Imran. Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Prof Nasir Shah and Amna Akhsheed also attended the session.