Punjab Assembly budget slashed

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly Finance Committee met under the chairmanship of Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the Committee Room of the assembly on Monday.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Finance Committee members Rai Yawar Kamal Khan, Shujaat Nawaz, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Kashif Mehmood, Mian Shafi Muhammad and Raees Nabeel Ahmad participated in the meeting. Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti presented the revised estimates for financial year 2019-20.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi informed the committee that in view of the economic situation of the country caused due to Covid-19, the annual budget of the Punjab Assembly had been reduced by Rs 310m.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat and Secretary Finance Mohammad Abdullah Khan Sunbal paid homage to Parvez Elahi and lauded his spirit of patriotism for reducing the Punjab Assembly budget. Pervaiz Elahi thanked the MPAs and the assembly staff on their donation of Rs 30m for the Chief Minister’s Fund.

Afterwards, Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti presented a budget of Rs 2.63 billion for financial year 2020-21 which was unanimously approved by the Finance Committee. The Finance Department was represented by Finance Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Khan Sunbal.