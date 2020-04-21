Rain forecast

LAHORE:The City on Monday received scattered rain while the Met office predicted cloudy weather with moderate rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward tonight. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Rawalakot 13, Kotli 03, Muzaffarabad (AP), Garhidupatta 01, D.I.Khan 12, Dir (Lower 08, upper 04), Malamjabba 06, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam 01, Sukkur, Rohri 05, Larkana 04, Jacobabad 01, Multan 05, RY Khan 04, Noorpurthal, Layyah, Khanewal 03, D.G.Khan and Khanpur 01. Monday’s recorded highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached upto 42°C while in Lahore it was 31.5°C and minimum was 20°C.