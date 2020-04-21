CM Usman Buzdar reviews wheat procurement campaign

okara/Bahawalpur:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that the government had been putting in use all possible resources to combat Coronavirus.

The masses would not be left alone in this hour of extreme risk and trouble. He was chairing a meeting in Depalpur regarding wheat procurement campaign and measures taken to curb Covid-19. Provincial Ministers Syed Samsam Bokhari, Noman Langrial, Ijaz Alam, MPAs, party ticket-holders and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the present painful circumstances had brought further responsibility on the government to work for the relief and protection of the people against the pandemic. The chief minister praised the services of doctors, paramedics who had been constantly busy in discharging their duties in the service of humanity. He said they were the heroes of the nation. He asked the participants of the meeting to also take up steps for eradication of dengue fever.

Besides, he directed the departments concerned to handle procurement of wheat in an excellent way. He directed the police officers that they must stand alert for the protection and security of the people.

The chief minister was briefed on constant collective fight against Covid-19, dengue and the arrangements regarding procurement of wheat campaign. Usman Buzdar also visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Depalpur checked the male and female isolation wards.

The hospital administration apprised him of arrangements for treatment of Covid-19, dengue fever and dialysis centre where the kidney patients were being treated. The chief minister said the present moment demands performance of duty from everyone of us as worship of Allah. He said, the people must follow government’s instructions to save them as well as their near and dear ones from the pandemic. He determined that this unparalleled test on globe was a temporary catastrophe and we would get through this painful, troublesome test. Usman Buzdar also visited the wheat procurement centre where he observed the facilities provided to the farmers. The farmers marked that such excellent arrangements were never made on any procurement centre in the past. The chief minister told the farmers that the condition of submitting Girdawari had been waived off. He directed the staff of the centre that no complaint should arise regarding weighing of wheat; otherwise, very strict action would be taken. He directed the centre staff to make sure provision of sanitizer on the centre and arrangements of farmer and centre staff protection and security be completely ensured.

Chishtian: Usman Buzdar on Monday visited Chishtian, District Bahawalnagar on a few hours visit. Soon after his arrival at Helipad at Danish School Chishtian, the chief minister rushed to Government Degree College Chishtian to inspect Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Centre to monitor the distribution of aid money among lockdown affectees under Prime Minister Package.

The chief minister also talked to the women came there to receive the aid funds and asked if they had any problem concerning the disbursements of funds. The women expressed their satisfaction on the process.

Addressing the recipients and district elected representatives and officials, the chief minister claimed that the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest on of it own nature in the political history of the country so far as the transparency was concerned, he added. Later, Usman Buzdar visited THQ Hospital Chishtian and admired the services of doctors and paramedics in difficult time and assured them the Punjab government would provide them every thing they needed. He also visited the wheat procurement centre at Chak-9, Gajjyani.

The chief minister also went to Danish School Quarantine Centre where Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar District briefed him about the Covid-19 cases and necessary arrangements made there for the patients. It is worth mentioning that the chief minister during his visit of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Centre announced employment for a handicapped boy within seven days on his attempt to meet the chief minister.