Akmal to appear before disciplinary panel on 27th

LAHORE: Chairman Disciplinary Panel Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal requiring attendance for a hearing on Monday, April 27. A disciplinary panel has also asked the PCB representative to also appear for the hearing on the same day. The middle-order batsman has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Umar might face a minimum suspension of six months and maximum suspension of a lifetime. “The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved,” PCB said in the statement. The 29-years-old cricketer was provisionally suspended on February 20, just a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 kicked off.