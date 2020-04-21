CA, players brace for uncertain financial future

SYDNEY: Josh Hazlewood has started "being on a budget" as Cricket Australia (CA) and cricketers around the country brace for an uncertain financial future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports over the last few days have revealed CA's fears about "running out of cash" by the end of August in case India's Test tour Down Under doesn't take place. They've come at a time the board has already stood down some of its staff and now has 80 per cent of their personnel, including head coaches Justin Langer and Matthew Mott, working on 20 per cent of their salary till the end of this financial year (June 30). Not to forget the fact that the national team players' contracts had already been delayed by a month. Hazlewood didn't hold back in expressing his surprise at how CA could find themselves in a potentially dire situation considering their coffers should have ideally been in a healthy state since the home summer wasn't affected to a great deal.