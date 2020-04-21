PCB should have nationalistic approach: Ramiz compares Pakistan, India cricket boards

LAHORE: Former captain Ramiz Raja has said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration should make a holistic approach if it needs to be successful.

Raja drew comparisons with arch-rivals India and said that the neighbours fared better than Pakistan as he believed that their officials were not driven by self-interest. "People who are associated with the PCB or looking for a role in the organisation are generally driven by vested interests, rather than adopting a more nationalistic approach," said Raja in a website interview.

"If you take a look at the example of India, they have succeeded because people there are working for the betterment of cricket in their country rather than safeguarding their own interests. They have their heart in the right place unlike us."

Meanwhile, Raja stated that the PCB needed to implement stricter action in terms of punishing tainted cricketers in order to prevent spot-fixing from "happening every season". "Fans and the society in general needs to put pressure that players involved in spot-fixing should not be forgiven. If it was a one-off than I would agree to it but it’s happening every season which is extremely disappointing," he said. "You can’t make progress in the right direction if there is lack of honesty in individuals and the system."