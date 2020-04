SA tour of Sri Lanka called off

COLOMBO: South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka set for June was officially called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic with no new date set for the three one-day internationals and three T20 clashes. Sri Lanka Cricket said it had decided with Cricket South Africa that the tour should be indefinitely postponed. Sri Lanka has now not played a game since losing two T20s against West Indies in early March. England pulled out of a tour to the island just before the opening match. The governing body said South Africa will visit "once normality returns and also when the international cricket calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling". Much of Sri Lanka is under a pandemic shutdown and the country has recorded seven deaths from 295 cases of COVID-19.