PCB conducts online fitness tests

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted online fitness tests of eight central contracted players on Monday including former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Other players included Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood. The two-day activity, being conducted by strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik, will continue till Tuesday.

Fitness tests of other centrally contracted players will also be taken on Tuesday. Yasir Malik, Pakistan men’s team strength and conditioning coach is supervising the tests. Provincially contracted players’ test are being taken by their respective team trainers. Gym, skinfold, log running tests are not included, however, the yoyo test is optional too for the players. These tests are part of the players’ central contract and in the first week of June, players will have to give the fitness test again. Malik observed the drills through a smartphone.