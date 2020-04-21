PSB’s sports works likely to be handed over to PWD

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has principally decided to hand over all the construction, development and up-gradation work falling within the jurisdiction of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to Pak PWD and matter will most likely be decided in a meeting to be held on April 23.

The letter in this connection reads as: The work relating to development projects of sports sector-physical infrastructure of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) may be carried out by PAK PWD as the executing agency. It is there requested that the PC-Is of the project may please be reframed and submitted for consideration in the forthcoming Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting to be held at the Ministry of IPC. The presence of PWD officials have already been noticed within PSB Premises Monday. The PSB has been empowered through its constitution as per Rule 4 (xiii) of PSB Rules 1981 to carry out its own development work through a controlled and well prescribed process as described in PEPRA Rules.

The meeting of DDWP is now set to be held on April 23 at the IPC office. The schemes and items to be taken up for further discussion and reference for the PWD includes: construction of staff residential flats at the PSB coaching centres Karachi at a revised cost of Rs 33.655 million.

2: Establishment of biomechanical lab at the vicinity of PSB Islamabad at the revised of Rs 169.333 million.

3: Repair, renovation and upgradation of existing facilities for preparation-hosting of South Asian Games 2021-22 at New PC-1 cost Rs 1973 million.

4: Repair-up-gradation of existing facilities at the PSB Coaching centre at Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi for preparations of South Asian Games at the cost of Rs 1007.664 million.

Three different projects are also on the agenda for discussion of that directly relate to the native town or around of Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza.

These include Mir Ghulam Mohammad Mini Cricket Stadium at Tando Bago (Badin) with new cost of Rs 67.673 million. Up-gradation and improvement of Pir Aali Shah Jilani Sports Complex Badin with the fresh estimate of Rs 187.644 million and construction of football ground at Badin Railway Ground district Badin at the cost of Rs 71.985 million. Additional item proposed for DDWP meeting includes construction of players hostel in Karachi at cost of Rs 22.655 million.

Agenda item 9 included the discussion to award the new works—C-Is to Pak PWD and nominating Pak PWD as executing agency. Another interesting item of the IPC DDWP meeting is to consider the proposed work located in the Pakistan Tennis Federation premises and deciding fate of the ownership of the land.

The proposed work at the coaching centre Lahore will also come under discussion. The future fate of the projects that included the laying of artificial turfs at six different hockey venues will also be discussed in the meeting. Establishment of Coaching Centre at Sakardu will also be discussed.

The News tried to approach Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza and secretary IPC Mohammad Ali Shahzada to get their point of view but to no avail. “I cannot talk to you,” secretary IPC said.

The News then sent all relevant questions to Minister IPC, Secretary IPC, Joint secretary IPC Amna Imran and even Alvina (spokes women IPC) to know as what prompted the IPC to hand over all the future construction work to PWD at a time when the PSB has its own constitution.

Till the filling of this report, no one responded. Once their point of view would be received it will be given due coverage. The News, however, did talk to Director General PWD Shahid Farzand who admitted PWD would look after the PSB construction and other matters from here on. A spokesperson of the Ministry of IPC later communicated that the decisions over the above matter will be communicated to media once these were taken.