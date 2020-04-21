Police seek motive for Canada gun rampage

MONTREAL: Investigators scoured crime scenes from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history Monday to determine why a dental worker with no criminal past killed at least 18 people. The gunman, identified by police as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, began his rampage Saturday night in the seaside village of Portapique, Nova Scotia, dying 14 hours later in a hail of police gunfire 100 kilometers (62 miles) away outside Halifax. “Just how could this happen, we may never know why,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference. “But we do know this: no one man´s action can build a wall between us and a better day, no matter how evil, how thoughtless, or how destructive.”

The death toll, initially put at 16, rose to 18 on Monday, Trudeau said, with police warning that more bodies could be found. Among the victims were a veteran constable with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a nurse, an elementary school teacher and a retired firefighter.