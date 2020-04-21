Wildlife photographer Peter Beard dead at 82

NEW YORK: Peter Beard, the influential photographer renowned for his wildlife shots, was found dead after going missing several weeks ago. He was 82 years old. “We are all heartbroken by the confirmation of our beloved Peter´s death,” his family said in a statement. Beard, who was suffering from dementia, went missing on March 31. A hunter found his remains over the weekend in a remote wooded area of a state park in Long Island, east of New York City, local police said. Police were called to the site in Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, on the tip of Long Island, and the deceased´s clothing was found to match those Beard had worn. Known for his death-defying images of African fauna, Beard´s text and photo book “The End of the Game,” first published in 1965, captured the destruction of a continent long seen by colonialists as a treasure chest.