Japan virus cases surge over 10,000 with hospitals stretched

TOKYO: Japanese medics are warning more must be done to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming the country´s healthcare system as confirmed cases passed 10,000, despite a nationwide state of emergency. Experts have been alarmed by a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, with hundreds detected daily. Japan´s outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia´s highest after China and India, and is roughly on par with South Korea. There have been 171 deaths recorded so far in Japan and 10,751 cases, with the country under a month-long state of emergency, initially covering seven regions but now in place nationwide. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged residents to reduce contact with other people by 70 to 80 percent, and the number of people on Tokyo´s normally packed transport system has dropped significantly. But the measures do not prevent people from going out, and many shops and even restaurants remain open, even as medical associations warn the country´s healthcare system is struggling to cope. “The system is on the verge of collapse in many places in Japan,” said Kentaro Iwata, an infectious diseases specialist from Kobe University who has repeatedly criticised the government´s response to the crisis.