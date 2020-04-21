WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify why he believed that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could be even worse.

Tedros also alluded to the so-called Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak.“It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening in hundred years for the first time again, like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people,” he told reporters in Geneva. “But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis.”

“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” he said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.”Adhanom insisted Monday that the UN agency had not hidden from the United States any information it had about the coronavirus pandemic. He said the presence of embedded US government secondees working at the WHO headquarters in Geneva “means there is nothing hidden from the US, from day one”, adding: “There is no secret in WHO”.

UN seeks $90m for Mideast children as virus deepens poverty: The UN children´s agency on Monday appealed for $92.4 million in new funds for the Middle East and North Africa to help combat the effects of coronavirus on already poverty-stricken areas. “The region has the biggest number of children in need in the world due to ongoing conflicts and wars,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement.

The combination of a lack of “or inadequate basic services, years of conflict, poverty, deprivation and now COVID-19 are hitting vulnerable children the most, making their hard lives simply unbearable,” he added.

Nearly 25 million children across the region are in need, including many who are refugees and internally displaced, the statement said. The majority were uprooted due to armed conflicts in Iraq, Libya, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, it said.

The devastating effects of population lockdowns — introduced to forestall the spread of coronavirus — on employment and business will drag around eight million more people into poverty regionally, an estimated half of them children, UNICEF added. Around 110 million children are now stuck at home rather than in school, it said.

The agency was therefore working with education ministries across the region on “distant learning programmes and... making material available on radio, TV and online platforms” for continuity of learning. It also said it was focusing on distributing printed copies of learning materials for “vulnerable communities”.