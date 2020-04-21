Prince Harry requested father-in-law to stop talking to press on eve of wedding, documents reveal

LONDON: Prince Harry requested his father-in-law Thomas Markle on the eve of his wedding not to talk to newspapers, British media reported on Monday.

According to The Guardian, a string of text messages sent on the eve of the royal marriage are part of the court documents filed at the London’s High Court.The newspaper reported that Harry blamed the media for the collapse of his father-in-law’s relationship with the royal couple.

He tried to approach Markle in the days before his wedding with Meghan in 2018.The Guardian reported that Thomas Markle had been expected to walk his daughter down the aisle in the ceremony at Windsor Palace, and was revealed by the Mail on Sunday to have helped stage paparazzi pictures of himself preparing for the wedding.

One on the texts sent by Harry read: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

In another he said, “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.” Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have blacklisted four major British tabloid newspapers, accusing them of publishing stories that were “distorted, false and invasive beyond reason”, UK media reported.

In a scathing letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, the couple, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British Royal family, said there would be “no corroboration and zero engagement” with the newspapers, the Guardian said. “This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It´s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting,” according to a purported copy of the letter shared by Financial Times media reporter Mark Di Stefano on Twitter. But they did not want to be used as “currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion”.